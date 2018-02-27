As a child, Patrick Harris grew up near an airport in New Jersey and began identifying the various aircraft flying overhead as a game. After college, he began a career in finance. From his office window in Miami he watched aircraft landing at the airport. Eventually, he left the world of finance to follow his passion into the aviation industry. In 2007, he co-founded Velocity Jets, based in Boca Raton, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Sounding Board: Patrick Harris, President And Co-founder Of Velocity Jets".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.