LAS VEGAS—Business jet traffic is set for another record year at Shanghai's Honqiao and Pudong international airports, where the fixed-based operations (FBO) are run by the Hawker Pacific Business Aviation Service Center (HPBASC). “September traffic was up 11.5% year-on-year,” HPBASC General Manager Carey Matthews said at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, held here Oct. 10-12. “This is our busiest ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Shanghai Bizjet Traffic Set For Another Record Year".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.