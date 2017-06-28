Shaanxi Helicopter Co. has signed an agreement to purchase 100 Bell 407GXP helicopters from Bell Helicopter. Deliveries to the Chinese company will begin in 2017. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement for the purchase by Shaanxi Helicopter of 100 Bell 407GXPs, one of the most in-demand helicopters in China,” said Mitch Snyder, Bell Helicopter’s president and CEO. “Bell Helicopter has been developing its support and presence in China for several years, and this ...
