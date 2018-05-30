PARIS–Safran still sees “a great future” for its troubled Silvercrest business jet engine program and is working on redesigning its high-pressure compressor, a process which should be complete by next spring, CEO Philippe Petitcolin says. The Silvercrest engine had been due to power the now-abandoned Dassault Falcon 5X but the French manufacturer was forced to drop the program after engine delays put it far behind schedule, replacing it with the planned 6X powered by Pratt ...
