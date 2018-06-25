Roger Noble has been appointed vice president of sales for the Eastern U.S. at Aerion. Most recently, Noble was director of new aircraft sales for the Northeast U.S. for Bombardier. He also served as global chief demonstration pilot for Bombardier and demo/test captain for Dassault Falcon Jet.
