LAS VEGAS—Robinson Helicopter is stepping up studies of a diesel-powered variant of its R44 light helicopter as part of plans to improve performance and reduce fuel ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Robinson â€˜Optimisticâ€™ Over Diesel-powered R44 Plan".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.