Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) mechanics are retiring faster than they can be replaced, according to a report by the Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC). About 30% of the workforce is at or near retirement age, while schools are filling only half of the available seats, according to the ATEC report. The average age of a FAA mechanic is 51, with 27% of A&P mechanics aged 64 and older, according to the report. The aviation industry must increase its focus on retention of ...
