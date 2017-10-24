Raisbeck Engineering has signed an agreement to acquire Butterfield Industries, a producer of King Air replacement parts. The deal, which includes Butterfield’s products and supplemental type certificates, is expected to close by the end of October. Terms were not released. Butterfield’s main products include King Air direct replacement floorboards; fuel point pans; oil-residue collection systems; air/oil separator systems; and flow-through anti-ice kits. Butterfield is based ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Raisbeck Engineering Acquires Butterfield Industries".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.