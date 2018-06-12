Flight activity in North America rose 2.2% in May compared to a year ago and was up 4.2% from April figures, according to Argus International’s TraqPak ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "North America May Flight Activity Up 2.2% YOY ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.