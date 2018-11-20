Following a deal for options of up to 175 Citation Longitudes, NetJets plans to announce firm orders with Textron Aviation by the end of 2018 for the super midsize business jet, a NetJets spokesperson ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NetJets Close To Finalizing Longitude Order ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.