As the Dubai Airshow opens, the business aviation fleet in the Middle East is expected to grow at a 2.9% rate, increasing to nearly 600 aircraft in 2027, according to Aviation Week Network’s 2018 Business Aviation Fleet & MRO ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Middle East Bizav Fleet To Grow 2.9% Per Year, Forecast Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.