Lufthansa Technik has won a 787-8 VIP cabin contract which will be the first cabin completion project of the VIP aircraft type for the Hamburg, Germany-based completion and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) specialist. According to the center, the interior will be tailored to the customer’s specific requirements for “an elegant VIP design.” The private cabin section forward will include an office area, bedroom and private lavatory. The following section will combine ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lufthansa Technik Wins 787-8 VIP Interior Project".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.