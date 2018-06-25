Joshua Diggs has joined Avfuel Corp. as district manager, and Jacob Jones has joined the company as contract fuel inside sales coordinator. Diggs has 20 years of customer care and management experience. He is based in Kansas City. Jones joins the company after graduating from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan.
