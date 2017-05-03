A year after its acquisition of aviation sales firm Kansas Aircraft Corp., JetAviva is moving its operations and headquarters from Austin, Texas, to the Kansas City ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JetAviva Moving Headquarters To Kansas City".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.