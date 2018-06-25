Jet Aviation has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 145 approval for Bombardier Learjet 60 aircraft, allowing it to support the aircraft. It began its first 120-month inspection on a Turkish-based Learjet 60 earlier in June.
