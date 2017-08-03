Models of Iran's new twin-engine SABA-248 and single-engine Sorna helicopters were on display at the MAKS Air Show.
ZHUKOVSKY, MOSCOW OBLAST, Russia—Iran is in the final stages of developing two new civil helicopters: the twin-engine, eight-seat SABA-248 and single-engine, four-seat ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Iran Seeks Engine For New SABA-248 Civil Helicopter".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.