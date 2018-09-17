BENGALURU—In a unique night mission, India’s space agency has successfully put into orbit two British satellites—NovaSAR and S1-4, in copybook style, raising its score in the global space market. The two satellites, weighing together 889 kg (1960 lb.), were carried by PSLV-C-42—the lightest version of India’s indigenous Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket at 10:08 p.m. local time on Sept. 16 from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "India Space Agency Launches Two U.K. Satellites".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.