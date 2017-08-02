HondaJet at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
Honda Aircraft will add a second production line next year at its Greensboro, North Carolina, headquarters, as it reaches full production capacity of the HondaJet light business jet, the company said. The company plans to increase production from the current 3–4 jets per month to full capacity of 6–8 per month, or about 80 per year, said Kristy Kennedy, Honda Aircraft’s spokeswoman. Full capacity is expected in 2018. Interest in the $4.9 million HondaJet was up at the ...
