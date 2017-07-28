The prototype Kitty Hawk Flyer was demonstrated at EAA AirVenture: Kitty Hawk
OSHKOSH, Wisconsin—Google founder Larry Page’s electric Kitty Hawk “flying jetski” Flyer will hit the consumer market at year’s end with a sleeker development of the quadrotor ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Google Founder To Market Aerial Jetski By Year’s End".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.