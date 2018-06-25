FAI Rent-A-Jet in Germany has added a fifth Global Express to increase its owned and managed fleet to 25 aircraft. The fleet includes five Globals, five Challenger 604s, 12 Learjet 60s, one Learjet 55, one Premier 1A and a King Air 350. All Bombardier aircraft are maintained by FAI Technik.
