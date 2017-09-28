U.S. lawmakers are bumping up to the deadline for extending the FAA’s authorization, after a controversial bill passed the House of Representatives Sept. 28 but still faced an almost equally uncertain chance of becoming law. The House passed a bill that included a so-called “clean” six-month extension of the aviation agency’s current mandate. But the bill also included unrelated provisions that remain even more controversial, including creating private ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Shutdown Still Possible".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.