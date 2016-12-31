The FAA has issued its final rule of Part 23 regulations, which overhauls the FAA’s standard for small general aviation aircraft—ushering in a new era of safety and innovation, leaders ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "FAA Issues Final Part 23 Rules ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.