LONDON—The FAA is calling on Bell to introduce additional protections into the fly-by-wire control system of its new Model 525 intermediate-heavy twin-engine helicopter. The agency has issued a special-conditions document urging the introduction of Flight Envelope Protection (FEP) algorithms which are designed to stop the pilot or the aircraft’s autopilot from forcing the aircraft to “exceed its structural, aerodynamic or operating limits.” The FAA’s calls ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA To Bell: We Need More Protections In 525 Fly-By-Wire".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.