Embraer Legacy 500
Embraer has further reduced the maximum cabin altitude for its Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 mid-cabin business jets to 5,800 ft. The current maximum cabin altitude of the two jets is 6,000 ft. when flying at 45,000 ft. To reduce the maximum cabin altitude to 5,800 ft., the cabin pressurization differential was increased from 9.3 psi to 9.73 psi. The aircraft’s environmental control system also preserves a sea-level cabin altitude while flying under 27,050 ft, the company said. The ...
