Comlux has announced a new forward auxiliary center fuel tank system for the Airbus ACJ321 that will increase the range of the VIP business jet as much as 500 n.m. with 25 passengers. The system was realized in collaboration with Airbus and the new design will complement the two existing additional Airbus center tanks. It is scheduled to be completed and ready for installation on the first ACJ321 in the third quarter of 2017. Developing such industrial improvements are part of ...