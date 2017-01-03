WICHITA—Cirrus Aircraft celebrated the delivery of its first SF50 Vision Jet, a single-engine “personal jet,” as it continues to expand its operations. The aircraft received FAA certification in October. Cirrus, which has orders for more than 600 of the $1.96 million, seven-seat jet, opened a new finishing center at its Duluth, Minnesota, headquarters in December. “The biggest driving component for the facility is our expansion into Vision Jet ...
