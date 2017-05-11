WICHITA—Textron Aviation has ended production of its Model 510 Cessna Citation Mustang light jet, the company confirmed May ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Cessna: No Jobs To Be Lost As Citation Mustang Assembly Ceases".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.