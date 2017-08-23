POWAY, California—Flight tests of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SkyGuardian Predator B variant have expanded to encompass longer-range excursions including initial flights through non-restricted ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Certified MQ-9B Stretches Legs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.