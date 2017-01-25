BEIJING—New certification requirements have forced Mitsubishi Aircraft to revise the design of the MRJ, the company said as it confirmed that the target for first delivery of the regional jet has slipped two years to mid-2020. An engineering team working on future technology will prepare a strategy for a successor commercial-aircraft program, Mitsubishi Aircraft and majority owner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) said in a joint statement. For the MRJ, “certain systems and ...