The U.S. business-aviation community is uniting to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts—and they need help. JetAviva, in a partnership with Patient Airlift Services and Sky Hope, has set up a hurricane-relief hotline seeking aircraft owners who can volunteer their aircraft and time to deliver supplies to the U.S. Gulf Coast region. They are coordinating efforts with the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA) Humanitarian Emergency Response Operator (HERO) network as ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Business Aviationâ€™s Hurricane-Relief Efforts Seek Help".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.