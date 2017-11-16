Business aircraft flight activity in October grew 4.1% compared to a year ago with increases in every aircraft and operational category, according to Argus International TraqPak ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Business Aircraft Activity Rises In October ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.