Lancair Mako en route to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017.
Lancair is offering whole-aircraft parachute systems by BRS Aerospace on its Lancair Mako single-engine piston four-seat aircraft. Lancair debuted the newly-designed four-seat composite Mako in July at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. Lancair is outfitting all of its Makos with design features that will easily accommodate the parachute recovery system. The system is similar to that offered as a retrofit to Cessna 172 and 182 aircraft, and as standard equipment on Cirrus aircraft. The system calls ...
