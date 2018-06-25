BOMBARDIER AIRPLANES [Docket No. FAA-2017-1247; Product Identifier 2017-NM-085-AD; Amendment 39-19316; AD 2018-13-04] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Bombardier, Inc., Challenger 300 Series Model BD-100-1A10 airplanes. This AD was prompted by a report indicating that certain lanyards for the passenger oxygen masks located in the airplane’s entry area are too long. This AD requires replacement of certain oxygen mask lanyards with shorter lanyards. The ...
