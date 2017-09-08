NEW YORK—A new forecast by JetNet IQ predicts demand for 8,436 new business jets valued at $223 billion at list prices for the 20 years from ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "BizJet Forecast Sees 20-Year Demand For 8,436 Jets ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.