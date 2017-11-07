Aviation’s march towards an increasingly digital future is opening it to significant cybersecurity threats, and the industry must move purposefully and quickly to ensure that systemic challenges—ranging from a traditionally and necessarily slow pace of information technology (IT) adoption to a cumbersome regulatory environment—do not increase an already formidable risk. Those are among the key takeaways from Aviation Cybersecurity—Finding Lift, Minimizing Drag, a new ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aviation Not Well-Built To Withstand Cybersecurity Threats, Report Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.