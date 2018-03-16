The FAA will consider two Part 13 complaints by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and seven pilots alleging that two U.S. airports have failed to protect the right of aircraft operators to park their aircraft without being charged for services they do not want or ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AOPA Complaints Move Forward".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.