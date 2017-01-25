LYON, France—2016 was below expectations for regional aircraft manufacturer ATR, as it received fewer orders for its ATR 42/72 turboprops and delivered fewer of them than predicted one year ago. The Toulouse-based company took orders for 36 aircraft (34 ATR 72-600s and two ATR 42-600s). In January 2016, former CEO Patrick de Castelbajac was targeting “roughly 100” orders in 2016. New CEO Christian Scherer cites a “difficult year overall” for the regional ...