LONDON—Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury has said that 2016 was as difficult a year for the rotary-wing industry as 2008 at the height of the global financial ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Airbus Helicopters Faces Challenging Times".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.