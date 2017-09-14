Airbus Helicopters has broken ground on a final assembly line in Qingdao, Shandong Province, under a deal for 100 H135 light twin-engine helicopters to be supplied over 10 years for law enforcement and air ambulance missions. The first should roll out in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Helicopters To Be Built In China".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.