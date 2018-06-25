Air Partner has opened an office in Los Angeles to service southern California and the West Coast markets and to strengthen its U.S. network, it said. The move comes as the company recorded an 80% rise in overall U.S. customer numbers in the past year, driven by its office expansion in New York, the recruitment of new management and its Jetcard program. In addition, its commercial jets and freight divisions had been kept busy by responding to customers’ needs in the wake of Hurricanes ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air Partner Opens LA Office As Business Grows".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.