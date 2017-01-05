NEW DELHI—Air India will add at least 35 new aircraft this year as part of its plan to augment its fleet to meet the growing travel demand. “2017 is going to be a year of consolidation and expansion,” Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said. Air India operates 118 aircraft, a mix of both Boeing and Airbus types. Its low-cost international arm Air India Express has another 23 aircraft, and there are around 10 aircraft with Alliance Air, a subsidiary of the ...