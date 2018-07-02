Zeusch Aviation, based in Lelystad, Holland, has taken delivery of its third aircraft, a King Air 200. The aircraft joins its existing fleet of two King Air C90A aircraft and will begin operations in July. It will support medevac and passenger charter operations.
