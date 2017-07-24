Yingling Aviation’s remanufactured Cessna 172, called the Ascend 172, now features the new Garmin GFC 500 autopilot and other upgrades, such as the Garmin GMA 350 audio panel, GTN 650 GPS/NAV/COM, GNC 255A NAV/COM and GTX 345 ADS-B In/Out transponder. The updates eliminate the need for a vacuum pump. The latest version of the Ascend 172 will be on display during EAA AirVenture July 24-30.
