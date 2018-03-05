The Wichita City Council has approved a long-term lease agreement for the B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. The 40-year lease is effective March 1. It was the final step needed before construction could begin. The 32,000-sq.-ft. hangar and education center will be a permanent home for the B-29, built in Wichita in 1944 and restored to flying condition.
