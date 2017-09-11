View the Western Maritime Helicopter MRO Demand by Region 2017-2026 chart in PDF format. AVIATION WEEK NETWORK forecasts that over the next ten years, demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services generated by Western-designed maritime helicopters will total $47.3 billion. Over this period, annual demand will grow 7%, from $4.5 billion to $4.8 billion. The largest share of this demand will be generated in North America, where annual demand will grow from $2 billion in 2017 to ...
