West Star Aviation has finalized a service center agreement with Embraer Executive Jets for its Chattanooga, Tennessee, location. The agreement is for maintenance on Phenom 100 and 300, Legacy 450 and 500 and Legacy 600 and 650 aircraft. The site is expanding its paint shop, which will open in September and offer full-service paint capabilities for Embraer and other aircraft.
