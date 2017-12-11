West Star Aviation has acquired RAM Air Turbine tooling required to perform 24-month checks on Legacy 450/500 airframes, the company said. As of November, West Star has completed two 24-month inspections on Legacy 500 aircraft and expects numbers to grow.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "West Star Adds 24-Month Check Capability For Legacy 450/500 Airframes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.