On Thursday morning Senate Armed Services lawmakers consider the nomination of former Marine Gen. James Mattis to be the next U.S. secretary of defense, an appointment that will require Congress to waive the standard requirement that defense secretaries be at least seven years removed from military service before assuming office. Tuesday afternoon the Senate homeland security committee reviews the nomination of former Marine Gen. John Kelly to be the next secretary of homeland security. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "The Week Ahead in Aerospace & Defense".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.