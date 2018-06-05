On Tuesday afternoon Secretary of the U.S. Army Mark Esper will discuss service priorities at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, China will launch the Fengyun 2H weather satellite aboard a Long March 3A rocket from Xichang, while on Wednesday the Russian government will launch the next crewmembers of the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz vehicle from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The Soyuz will remain docked at the station for six months as a ...
