Wednesday afternoon U.S. Air Force officials will testify to the House Armed Services subcommittee on tactical air and land forces on so-called physiological episodes among pilots. On Thursday morning the Senate Armed Services Committee will hear testimony on U.S. policy and strategy in the Middle East. Also on Thursday the Aerospace Industries Association will host its annual year-end luncheon with media and deliver remarks on the state of the industry. Meanwhile on Tuesday SpaceX is due to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.